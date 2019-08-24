Welcome to Africanews

Ethiopia parliament unanimously passes new electoral law

Ethiopia parliament unanimously passes new electoral law

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

The Ethiopian parliament, the House of People’s Representatives, HoPR; today approved a new electoral bill ahead of much anticipated national polls slated for next year.

Lawmakers convened in an extraordinary session to debate and pass the law which had been under construction since Abiy came into power in April 2018.

The revised law of political parties registration and electoral ethics has been adopted unanimously by Ethiopia’s parliament, the state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

