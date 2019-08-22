CECAFA U-15 tourney: Eritrea vs. Kenya, Sudan vs. Somalia

Matches are underway in Eritrean capital Asmara which is hosting the Council for East and Central African Football Associations, CECAFA, under 15 championships.

Hosts Eritrea stuttered on day one as they failed to win their fixture against Burundi. The East Africans prevailed 2 – 1 in the game.

The Eritrean team, however, redeemed their chances on Day 5 (August 20) beating neighbouring Sudan emphatically by 6 – 0. The Sudanese have so far conceded 10 goals and are yet to score.

Eritrea are in a do or die affair with Kenya today (August 22) whiles in the battle of the whipping boys, Somalia and Sudan face off on the same day.

East African dominance:

East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burundi played a one-all draw on Tuesday.

The tournament kicked off on August 16 and is expected to end on September 1. Sides that have struggled include South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia and Tanzania.

Even though reports indicated that Djibouti were due to participate, they have yet to play a game. Day 6 fixtures will see Rwanda take on Ethiopia whiles South Sudan have gotten the Sudan treatment, losing by six to Tanzania in first game of Day 6.

Match Day results:

DAY 7 (August 22) fixtures

Eritrea vs. Kenya

Somalia vs. Sudan

DAY 6 (August 21)

Tanzania vs. South Sudan 6 – 0

Rwanda vs. Ethiopia 3 – 0

DAY 5 (August 20)

Kenya vs. Burundi 1 – 1

Sudan vs. Eritrea 0 – 6

DAY 4 (August 19)

Tanzania vs. Uganda 0 – 2

South Sudan vs. Ethiopia 1 – 1

DAY 3 (August 18)

Sudan vs. Kenya 0 – 4

Burundi vs. Somalia 2 – 1

DAY 2 (August 17)

Rwanda vs. South Sudan 3 – 0

Uganda vs. Ethiopia 3 – 0

DAY 1 (August 16)

Kenya vs. Somalia 3 – 1

Eritrea vs. Burundi 1 – 2

Group breakdown of competing teams:

Group A – Eritrea, Kenya, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan

Group B – Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Tanzania

Ethiopian lads made history with outing

Despite being the first major tournament Eritrea is hosting, history was made by the Ethiopian lads who lost their first match last Saturday against Uganda 3 – 0.

They became the first Ethiopian team to play in Asmara in over two decades – the period during which both countries were engaged in a border row. Incidentally, none of those boys were born when the war broke out in 1998.

They attained the feat after a friendly match planned for Asmara between the two senior sides failed to hold last year.

According to CECAFA General Secretary, Nicholas Musonye, the aim of the tournament is to develop talents at the grassroot level which is the basic stage in the development of a player.

Photo Credit: Eritrea Football Federation website