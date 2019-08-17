Welcome to Africanews

Uganda's military gets boost from Canada and Japan

Uganda

Uganda military is getting a boost of training and equipment from Canada and Japan according to local media reports.

Canada will be sending a military plane and 25 soldiers to support Uganda’s peacekeeping missions in the region according to the Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan reports The Monitor. The Canadian plane is meant to transport troops, equipments and supplies to the UN bases in the Democratic Republic of Cingo and South Sudan.

Japan will also send its military troops to train the Ugandan People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) on how to operate heavy engineering equipment in peacekeeping operations New Vision

