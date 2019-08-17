Kenya police arrests Chinese brewing illegal local brew

Kenya
Kenya police officers arrested two Chinese nationals during a raid that led to the discovery of thousands of litres of illegal local brew chang’aa in Nairobi.
According to the Daily Nation the police made the arrests after a tip off following fears of industrial scale manufacture of the illicit brew.
Mr Wang Yalan and Ms Wang Haijian were found with 3,000 litres of chang’aa and 1,000litresof methanol according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).
Kenya police officers arrested two Chinese nationals during a raid that led to the discovery of thousands of litres of illegal local brew chang'aa in Nairobi.
Search within the residence of the two suspects; Wang Yalan & Wang Haijian also led to the recovery of several sacks of Sorghum & Rice, Drums of Sorghum mixtures kept to Ferment & several huge Water Tanks. The duo in custody and recoveries secured as Exhibits. pic.twitter.com/fEBSHOVW1A— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 16, 2019
TWO CHINESE Nationals found with 800L of #Methanol & over 3000L of CHANG’AA & BUSAA at their residence in Green Park-Machakos were today arrested in an ops by Machakos #Detectives triggered by a tip-off from the Public. A Liquor Processing Plant was also found in their homestead. pic.twitter.com/JCOu8cKziG— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 16, 2019
Go to video
Key infrastructure for Dangote refinery leaves China for Lagos
Go to video
China defends its Africa interests as benign, calls for sustainable development
Go to video
Zimbabwe rakes in $2.7m selling baby elephants in China
04:59
A cultural look at China-Africa relations [Culture]
Go to video
Xi calls for advancement of China-Djibouti strategic relationship
Go to video
Ethiopia PM visits HQ of e-commerce giant Alibaba on China trip