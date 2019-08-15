Welcome to Africanews

Ebola treatment breakthrough [The Morning Call]

A major breakthrough in the Democratic Republic of Congo!

Scientists could be on their way to finding the cure of the deadly Ebola virus.

This comes after two experimental drugs showed survival rates of as much as 90% in a clinical trial in the country. The drugs called REGN-EB3 and mAb114 are now being offered to infected patients and the results seem quite promising as you’ll find out shortly.

According to the director general of Congo’s National Institute of Biomedical Research who co-led the trial, the results meant that, “from now on, we will no longer say that Ebola is incurable. These advances will help save thousands of lives.”

Muyembe has been working with the World Health Organization and the National Institutes of Health on the trial but it should be noted that the doctor has been researching the Ebola Virus for over fifty years and from media sources, he defines the discovery the achievement of a lifetime.

Anthony Fauci directs the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which co-sponsored the trials. And this is what he tells patients suffering from the virus following this discovery.

