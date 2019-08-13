Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Strict movement along Rwanda-DRC border

Strict movement along Rwanda-DRC border

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo border with Rwanda is under high guard as movement across is very restricted.

The Rwandan authorities are worried that the highly contagious Ebola virus can cross into its borders advising its citizens against travelling to the DRC unless in urgency.

For Congolese officials, Rwanda’s response is not only based on health grounds but also for security reasons.

According to an anonymous source, some Rwandan army personnel have defected into Congo,and Kigali doesn’t want a repeat of that incident.

At least 1800 people have been killed in the Ebola epidemic that had struck the DRC this year so far.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..