Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Famed Ivorian musician, DJ Arafat, dies in motor accident

Famed Ivorian musician, DJ Arafat, dies in motor accident

Ivory Coast

Famed Ivorian singer, DJ Arafat, died Monday following a traffic accident that occurred in the night before, state broadcaster Public Radio-Television (RTI) has reported.

The 33-year-old was credited as being the originator of the coupé-décalé genre of music.

“The death of artist DJ Arafat, his real name Houon Ange Didier, Monday, August 12 at 8 am (local and GMT), as a result of a traffic accident that occurred in the night of Sunday to Monday in Abidjan,“RTI said in tweet.

According to information and photos circulating on social networks, DJ Arafat was riding a motorcycle when he rammed into a car.

The Ivorian Minister of Culture, Maurice Kouakou Bandaman, “expresses his condolences to the family and music lovers”, and arrangements will be made for “a tribute to the artist,” according to a statement released by the RTI.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..