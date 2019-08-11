African leaders send Eid messages to Muslim faithful

A number of African leaders have shared Eid-ul-Adha messages with Muslim faithful celebrating the festival of the sacrifice.

Across the world, Muslims have engaged in communal prayers and are marking the day with slaughtering of their sacrifices – camel, sheep, goats – sharing food and visiting neighbours.

In Somalia, president Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo, who prayed at a mosque located at the presidency in the capital Mogadishu congratulated the Somali people and all Muslim on the occasion of the Eid.

He added that he hoped that the prayer of pilgrims be answered by Allah. The Eid is held at the same time millions gather in Saudi Arabia for the annual hajj pilgrimage.

“It is with great pleasure that I send greetings of peace and goodwill to our Brothers and Sisters of the Islamic faith as they observe and celebrate Eid ul Adha,” Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta said in a tweet.

Part of the Eid message sent by Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni read as follows: “Also, let us not forget the divine call for man to subdue nature and use it for his prosperity.

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his message explained the meaning of the celebration.

“Eid-ul Adha is an occasion for us to remember the sacrifices Prophet Ibrahim made in obedience to the will of God. Islam means peace and submission to the will of God.

“Islam should, thus, inculcate in us a sense of sacrifice – a sense of sacrifice that puts others and our nation first. This is the meaning of Eid-ul Adha,” he added.

Other leaders to have sent congratulatory messages are The Gambia’s Adama Barrow, Senegal’s Macky Sall, Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger and Ismail Boubakar Keita of Mali.

Over in Nigeria, two African presidents are celebrating the Eid in the northwestern Katsina State. Guinean president Alpha Conde arrived in Buhari’s hometown of Daura on Saturday to celebrate the Eid.

EID MUBARAK TRENDS GLOBALLY

Eid Mubaarak is a congratulatory Arabic expression which means ‘Happy Eid,’ Muslims were taught to use it in expressing their happiness during Eids.

Eid messages continue to flood Twitter sphere as Muslims and non-Muslims alike share in the peaceful spirit of the season.

From governments, presidents, top political figures, religious groups, businesses, sports outfits and entertainment industry have all weighed in to celebrate.

The worldwide trend gives the biggest overview of what Twitter users are engaging about. Twitter allows for trends to be localized to the country and even city level. Say, trends for Ethiopia and for Addis Ababa.

What does the hashtag (#) sign mean? Usually some trends have # sign before the word or phrase. This is called a hashtag and is included specifically in Tweets to mark them as relating to a topic, so that people can follow the conversation in search.