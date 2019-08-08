Welcome to Africanews

Guinea: opposition worried over electoral register review [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

We begin in Guinea where a recommendation of independent experts published a year ago for a review of the country’s electoral register is now generating reactions.

Political analysts and players in the country are debating on the choice of the institution that must deal with it. Currently, Guinea’s electoral commission has mulled the idea of a local firm for this.

But there are two stages involved in the review process- the verification of the identity of current voters and the latter stage which is the creation of a new electoral database.

Let’s now bring in Mohamed Mara. Mara is a Guinean political analyst and is with us from Conakry this morning.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

