 Gabon's BGFI bank obtains A+ rating [Business Africa]

Gabon’s BGFI bank obtained an A+ in the long term and an A1- in the short term following an audit.

The results of the study conducted by the financial rating agency bloomfield Investment Corporation, swept away the scandals faced by the Gabonese financial institution.

BGFI had to implement several measures, including strengthening its monitoring system, with the renewal of its teams in several countries.

Nigeria’s Plateau state’s untapped coffee market

Under exploitation of the coffee market, Nigeria is lagging behind with hundreds of thousands of tonnes of cocoa abandoned in the plateau state, which enjoys a favourable climate.

Insecurity, poor yields, precariousness and lack of supervision are some of the hindrances that plague the Plateau State in Nigeria.

The region, which is well suited for coffee growing due to its temperate climate, has difficulty establishing itself in a country that was ranked 7th in the world in 2016, with 210,000 tonnes of coffee per year.