Outrage in Gambia over release of Jammeh's hit men [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

We begin in The Gambia where relatives of people murdered by death squads in country have expressed outrage on Monday over the release of three former hit men of ex president Yahyah Jammeh.

The three who committed dozens of assassinations ordered by the ex-president were released from army custody two weeks after appearing before country’s rights violation panel known as the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC).

Jammeh ruled the West African country with an iron fist for 22 years and was only forced out after losing elections in December 2016.

