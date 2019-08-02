Benin's ex-PM banned from politics for 5 years

Lionel Zinsou has been handed a sentence that bans him from politics for 5 years and 6 months community work.

The Beninese opposition leader and former Prime Minister who came in second in the last presidential election, was sentenced Friday in Cotonou to five years of inequality and six months of imprisonment suspended for use of false documents, learned the AFP judicial source.

Lionel Zinsou, a former prime minister living in France, has been sentenced to “five years of ineligibility for all upcoming elections in the Republic of Benin, six months of suspended imprisonment,” a court source said. Cotonou who judged him.

With AFP