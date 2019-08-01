India's President Kovind West African tour [Morning Call]

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind is on an official visit this week to three African countries that have never been visited by Indian authorities: That is Benin, Gambia and Guinea.

The objective of these visits, is to extend the Indian influence in French-speaking Africa and strengthen ties in key sectors such as trade, investment and energy. He arrived in Benin on the first leg of his three nations’ tour on Sunday where he held talks with his Beninese counterpart Patrice Talon.

He arrived in the Gambia on Wednesday where he was received by President Adama Barrow.

Media reports indicate, the Indian leader extended an assistance of 500,000 dollars to the country in support of skill development and cottage industry projects.

According to him, India’s overseas assistance made a difference to the quality of life of the African people.