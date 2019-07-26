Welcome to Africanews

Algeria mull use of English language in university curriculum [Morning Call]

In Algeria, the Minister of Education has announced a plan to use the English language in the university curriculum.

This decision is controversial in a country where the use of the French language is very important.

Administrative languages are traditionally Arabic and French in Algeria but for several weeks the debate for a replacement of French has gone on.

