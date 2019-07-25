Boeing considers halting production of troubled 737 Max

Boeing has warned that it might have to stop production of the 737 Max if grounding continues much longer.

The company on Wednesday reported its largest-ever quarterly loss of $3.4 billion due to the troubled plane.

Boeing said it would consider reducing or shutting down production of the 737 Max entirely, If hurdles with regulators worldwide continue.

However, Boeing boss Dennis Muilenburg is confident the plane will be back in the air by October.

He said as the effots to support the 737 Max safe return to service continue,they will continue to assess production plans.

“Should our estimate of the anticipated return to service change, we might need to consider possible further rate reductions or other options, including a temporary shutdown of the Max production.”

Boeing’s entire fleet of flagship 737 Max planes was grounded in March after issues with the model were linked to an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash that killed 157 people.

Five months earlier, 189 people were killed when a Boeing 737 Max operated by Lion Air crashed.

Boeing, which has customers in 150 countries, is still waiting for approval from regulators.