Ebola: resignation of DRC's Health minister [Morning Call]

The Health minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC has resigned from his position in protest against President Felix Tshisekedi’s decision to directly control the response to the Ebola outbreak in the eastern part of the country.

Dr. Oly Ilunga, in his resignation letter addressed to the Congolese president, denounced what he calls interference in the management of the response to the Ebola epidemic.

So how is the fight against Ebola in the DRC and what could be the likely impact of Oly Ilunga’s resignation?