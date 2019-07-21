Welcome to Africanews

Pacquiao beats Thurman, wins WBA welterweight title

USA

Manny Pacquiao beat Keith Thurman on points to take WBA Super welterweight title.

The 41-year-old said he had “fun” as he became the oldest welterweight champion in history by beating WBA Super champion Keith Thurman in a split decision in Las Vegas.

Two judges scored the bout 115-112 for Pacquiao, while another scored it 114-113 for Thurman.

Keith Thurman vowed to end Manny Pacquiao’s career but it was the Filipino boxing legend who taught his younger rival a lesson.

A world champion at eight weights, Pacquiao was fighting for the 71st time in a stellar career that has seen seven defeats.

It was nearly 25 years since a 16-year-old Pacquiao stepped onto the scales for his pro debut.

The legendary boxer and politician seems to have several years left in a day job that paid him a guaranteed $10 million on Saturday night.

