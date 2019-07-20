Algerian champions land home

Welcome to Africanews

Algeria

The Algerian squad that defeated Senegal on Friday in the final match of the African Cup of Nations, is back home. The new African champions bearing their medals arrived Saturday in Algiers to a grand welcome.

The victory has brought to an end nearly 30 years of loosing. Algeria’s last title in the tournament was in 1990. This victory comes at a time when the country is going through a period of political unrest with anti-government demonstrations across the country.

This celebration therefore offered Algeria a moment of reprieve, as football took over from the political protests

