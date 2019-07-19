Photo: Ethiopia PM chauffeurs Eritrean president on official visit

Eritrea
The Ethiopian Prime Minister on Thursday arrived in Eritrea for a two-day official visit with the two leaders discussing issues of bilateral and regional interest, according to Eritrean Information Minister.
Abiy opted to drive his host, Isaias Afwerki, when the two leaders inspected some projects as part of his trip.
Some Eritreans on Twitter are sharing a photo that showed Abiy in the driver’s seat whiles Afwerki occupied the seat next to him of a white Toyota Landcruiser which was part of a convoy they drove in.
Eritrean State TV also showed Abiy and his delegation at a point walking through the streets in a part of the country fraternizing with onlookers who cheered at them.
It is not the first time Abiy has undertaken such a gesture. last year he opted to drive the Crown Prince of the UAE, Mohamed Bin Zayed, when he visited Ethiopia.
July 18 marked exactly a year since the two countries resumed flights between their respective capitals after 20 years. During the two decades they were in a state of diplomatic standoff over a border town awarded to Eritrea by international arbitration.
Only in Eritrea— ድግሳ ዓባይ ?????? (@EriAsmarino) July 18, 2019
Guess who’s driving on Eritrean roads ?#Eritrea?? #Ethiopia?? #Peace ?️☮️ pic.twitter.com/fbUMFz0bIF
01:02
Grieving father testifies in Boeing crash
Go to video
Ethiopia hopes 'Sidama declaration' will wait till December 2019 referendum
Go to video
Ethiopia PM's security advisor elected new leader of Amhara region
Go to video
Activists move to declare new federal state in Southern Ethiopia
Go to video
Ethiopia's TPLF demands clarity on 2020 elections, blasts ADP over 'coup'
04:35
'Ethiopia rolling back gains in press freedom'- Amnesty International [The Morning Call]