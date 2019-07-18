Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Africa's progress in the fight against HIV and AIDS [The Morning Call]

Africa's progress in the fight against HIV and AIDS [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) is calling for greater urgency and more funding in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

In it’s annual report published on Tuesday on the global response against the disease. It acknowledged that HIV-related deaths in 2018 fell to around 770,000 compared to 2010 which recorded 1.2 million deaths.

But what is the case in Africa, the most affected continent? AIDS-related deaths have considerably dropped this decade due to the steady progress made especially in most eastern and southern Africa. The regions recorded a 16% decline since 2010, though the report warns there is still a long way to go.

North Africa on the other hand has seen the death toll rise by 9 percent since 2010.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..