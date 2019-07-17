Welcome to Africanews

Senegal - Mauritius relations [Business]

17 years of economic relations between Senegal and Mauritius is under threat following a termination of a tax treaty by the former.

Local media reports quote President Macky Sall as saying that the West African nation has lost nearly 150 billion CFA franc or $256 million in its 17 years of tax treaty with Port Louis.

Our Jean David-Mihamle engages Pointe-Noire based tax expert, Paul Koffi to unravel what exactly the problem is and how to resolve it.

For me, denunciation is not the solution right away. It is possible to renegotiate things.

