Senegal - Mauritius relations [Business]

17 years of economic relations between Senegal and Mauritius is under threat following a termination of a tax treaty by the former.

Local media reports quote President Macky Sall as saying that the West African nation has lost nearly 150 billion CFA franc or $256 million in its 17 years of tax treaty with Port Louis.

Our Jean David-Mihamle engages Pointe-Noire based tax expert, Paul Koffi to unravel what exactly the problem is and how to resolve it.