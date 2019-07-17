Goma residents afraid of an Ebola outbreak after first case is reported

Goma city dwellers are worried about the spread of Ebola in their metropolis.

Their fears follows the death of a man infected with the virus on Tuesday.

“I believe that the authorities must help us to reinforce the checkpoints on the road from Beni to Goma. May they help us, let everyone who leaves Beni be tested,” said Vasco Muhigirwa, Goma resident.

Goma city dwellers are worried about the spread of Ebola in their metropolis.

“When I learned about this disease, that she (the disease) has already arrived in Goma, I trembled because it is a very bad and dangerous disease. I want to get the cure,“said Freddy Bisimwa, Goma resident.

World Health Organization health workers have vaccinate 150 people so far that have been in contact with the patient who was identified after arriving by bus in Goma.

“It’s the same vaccine we used in Guinea, West Africa, Equator, Mbandaka, Beni, Butembo We’re using the same vaccine, it already proved its worth,” Alhassane Toure, WHO coordinator in charge of vaccination.

This new spread has sparked deep concern in neighbouring Rwanda and at the United Nations. So far, there have been 2,500 cases of infection and 1,670 deaths according to WHO.

WHO Director-General, Dr. Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus has called for an emergency committee meeting to analyse if the outbreak should be an international emergency.

Meanwhile, DR Congo’s health minister, Dr. Oly Ilunga, says the situation is “not a humanitarian crisis.