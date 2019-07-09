UK ambassador leaked memos against trump

Leaked confidential internal memos by British ambassador in Washington, in which he calls the Trump administration as inept and uniquely dysfunctional could damage U.S – U.K relations.

In a series of tweets, the US President attacked Theresa May directly this time, saying that the appointment of a new Prime Minister would be good news for the United Kingdom. He also indicated that his administration would no longer have any contact with Ambassador Kim Darroch.

London regrets the publication of the memos and apologized for them, but still stand by Kim since its his honest assessment. and will get full support from Theresa May until her successor is appointed on 23rd July to take over the British government the following day.

According to Reuters, the memos to the British government which date from 2017 to the present, Darroch said Trump “radiates insecurity” and advises officials in London that to deal with him effectively “you need to make your points simple, even blunt.”

Trump also dismissed the ambassador on Sunday as not having “served the UK well.” Britain’s government has told Washington that leaks of the memos were a matter of regret, May’s spokesman said on Monday.