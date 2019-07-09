One year anniversary of Eritrea-Ethiopia peaceful relations [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
It is the first year anniversary of restored hopes and peace between neighbours and previously torn enemies, Eritrea and Ethiopia. On this day the 9th of July 2018, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Eritrea capital of Asmara, the nation that had been in conflict with his for two decades.
There was a lot of jubilation as ecstatic Eritreans welcomed him. Less than a week later, the Eritrean leader was in Addis Ababa where the welcome was just as warm.
So what is the current state of relations between the two countries? Here are some nationals from both countries sharing what they make of the last year of relations.
