Hong Kong extradition bill total failure

The head of the Hong Kong government did not utter the word withdrawal for fear that the demonstrators would not believe her. She wanted them to hear something very determined and decisive, she said. Weeks after the start of the protest, 8 days after the parliament was ransacked, the bill on extraditions to China died, Carrie Lam acknowledged her government’s complete failure to pass it.

“There are still persistent doubts about the government’s sincerity or concerns that the government may restart the process before the Legislative Council (local parliament). So, I would like to repeat it here, there is no such project. The bill is dead,“said Carrie Lam, Hong Kong leader.

Already protesters have promised new demonstrations sweeping away carrie lam’s comments. This bill would have made it possible to send Hong Kongers to mainland China to be tried there. According to Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Denise Ho, it would remove the ultimate protection of the former British colony from interference from the Chinese government and its judicial system.

That’s what she said before the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday. According to her, since early June, Hong Kong has reportedly arrested 70 people in demonstrations.

This political crisis would reveal a much deeper crisis in Hong Kong society. The bill had already been suspended by the government, but this did not calm the situation.

