'Progress has been made'- South Sudan's information minister [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Tomorrow July 9th, South Sudan attains 8th years of independence since it seceded from Sudan in 2011 after decades of civil war. The country two years after independence plunged into civil war and it was until late 2018 that great level of peace was achieved following a ceasefire and peace deal signed in September 2018.

Despite this, the government says there are no plans to celebrate the anniversary of independence in the large horn of Africa nation this year.

Minister of Information Michael Makuei speaks with us.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

