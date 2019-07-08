AFCON Daily: Sensational Madagascar in last eight [Episode 9]

Madagascar are not just happy to be making their AFCON debut, they are on a mission to defy pundits.

The Indian Ocean islanders are continuing their fairytale story at this year’s the Africa Cup of Nations, where they advanced to their first quarter-finals by beating DR Congo 4-2 on penalties after a 2 all drawn game in 90 minutes.

Those who thought Madagascar’s 2-0 victory over Nigeria in the group stage was a fluke should rethink again.

Their reward for eliminating the DRC is a mouthwatering tie against the winner of either Ghana or Tunisia.

DRC coach, Florent Ibenge said lack of focus cost his team. He has been criticised for over alternating his team throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile the desert foxes of Algeria booked their last 8 spot in the competition with a comfortable 3-0 win over Guinea in Cairo on Sunday.

Algeria and Tunisia are still flying the flag of the Maghreb region in the ongoing AFCON following the elimination of Egypt and Morocco.

Algeria will face the winner of the match between Mali and Côte d’Ivoire in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Ghana will hope to continue their unbeaten record in an African Cup of Nations fixture against Tunisia in tonight’s game which kicks off at 7 pm GMT in Ismailia. But before that, the turf will pay the price in a West African derby between Mali and Cote d’ivoire ,kick off at 4 pm GMT in Suez.

After 17 days of competition in Egypt, the race for the top scorer of the competition is too close to call as there is little to separate four men with three goals each. Interestingly,12 players have also scored 2 goals each.

The round of 16 fixtures produced some interesting results with Benin beating highly fancied Morocco on penalties, hosts Egypt were dumped out of the competition by a youthful South African side.

Egypt FA boss and coach pay the price for elimination

Egypt’s elimination from the AFCON meant their coach, Mexican Javier Aguirre had to lose his job despite having three years on his contract. Also to fall casualty was the Egyptian Football Association president Hany Abou-Rida who resigned from his post a few hours after the defeat on saturday.

Uganda have parted company with coach Sebastien Desabre despite performing above expectations at the Africa Cup of Nations where they reached the last 16.

The Ugandan Football Federation (FUFA) said in a statement that it had “mutually agreed” to end the Frenchman’s contract.