Stevie Wonder to undergo kidney transplant

USA
Singer Stevie Wonder will undergo a kidney transplant in September.
The Grammy award-winning singer broke the news while performing on stage at London’s British Summer Time Hyde Park concert on Saturday, July 6.
Stevie Wonder told the crowd that he already has a donor in place and will take some time off to recuperate.
The 69-year old singer has won 25 Grammys, including Album of the year three times in four years, in 1973, 1974 and 1976.
His last Grammy award for the Album of the year was for his most famous work, ‘’ Songs in the key of Life’‘.
Reuters
