Niamey ready for African Union summit [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The 55th African Union extraordinary summit begins this Thursday in Niamey, Niger and is scheduled to end next week on Monday.
Authorities in the country seem optimistic about the preparations made ahead of this meeting despite the questions arising as to how ready the country really is to host such an event.
The AU summit has been seen as a real opportunity to provide the capital with modern infrastructure, and to this effect, the Nigerien government with the support of other private investors invested about 200 billion CFA francs (about 344 million dollars) to elevate the city to the ranks of major modern cities.
For example, the Diori Hamani International Airport has been renovated and modernized by a Turkish company for 101 billion CFA francs (about 174 million dollars).
01:17
Nigeria agrees to join Africa free trade zone
Go to video
China defends its Africa interests as benign, calls for sustainable development
Go to video
US, AU, Arab leaders seek diplomatic solution to Sudan's political crisis
Go to video
African Union suspends Sudan, demands civilian govt
Go to video
Eritrea tells 'weak' African Union to 'wake up' over Sudan crisis
Go to video
Africa further embraces China's Huawei as it battles Trump onslaught