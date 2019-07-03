Libya: UN-backed govt blames Haftar forces for airstrike

The United Nations backed government in Tripoli has blamed self-styled Libyan National Army for an airstrike on a migrant detention centre, killing at least 40 people on Tuesday.

Malek Merset, a spokesman for the health ministry of the U.N.-backed government, also said the airstrike on the Tajoura detention center wounded 80 migrants.

The Libyan National Army is being led by Eastern Commander, Khalifa Haftar.

Thousands of migrants are held in government-run detention centres in western Libya.

Human rights groups and the United Nations say migrants often live under inhumane conditions there.

Libya is split between two warring governments, and forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar control much of the country’s east and south.

AP