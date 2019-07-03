Killing of Namibia desert elephant stirs conservationists

The killing of an elephant by trophy hunters in Namibia has stirred uproar from conservationists and tourism enthusiasts. “Voortrekker” was a 50-year-old alpha male, he was killed last week in the Omatjete area about 230 km from the town of Swakopmund.

The animal was reportedly in the authorities’ crosshairs for misconduct. According to them, he was guilty of several acts of destruction of property in the region.

This is refuted by many animal rights groups, accusing the Namibian authorities of having signed, through a permit, the death of the pachyderm, which in the opinion of environmental activists was rather peaceful.

To get the head of the famous elephant, the hunter had to pay 8500 US dollars or 120 000 Namibian dollars.

“Voortrekker” was part of a rare Ugab herd that had adapted to desert life. His presence was known to calm the younger and more spirited elephants. He was one of only two elephants of breeding age in a herd of just under 20 individuals.