Sudan protest leaders call for civil disobedience on July 14

Protest leaders in Sudan have called for a one-day nationwide civil disobedience on Sunday July 14.

The announcement by the Alliance for Freedom and Change comes a day after mass protests against the ruling generals on Sunday.

“On Saturday July 13 will be the march of the Melloni and this procession in the name of Arbainia massacre and the handover of civil authority in all regions of Sudan, in the capital, the region and villages of Sudan. And on Sunday July 14 will be the day of civil disobedience and a comprehensive political strike in all professional sectors “, said Shareef Othman, a leader of the Alliance for freedom and change.

On Sunday June 30, a protest was held to pile pressure on the ruling generals to hand over power to civilians.

The police and health ministry said 10 people were killed and more than 180 others injured.

A civil disobedience movement almost paralyzed Khartoum last month.

AFP