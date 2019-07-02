Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Football Planet

football-planet

AFCON Daily: 10 teams already into the round of 16 [Episode 7]

AFCON Daily: 10 teams already into the round of 16 [Episode 7]
Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

Football Planet

10 of the 16 teams to make it to round 2 of the competition have been known already while Guinea and the DRC will have to wait until the end of today to know their fate.

In group D, Ivory Coast secured qualification as they put 4 passed Namibia who finished the group phase without a point.

In group C, Senegal got the wake up call and out muscled Kenya 3-0 with Sadio Mane scoring a brace.

Algeria beat Tanzania 3-0 to top group C with 9 points.

Namibia’s out come was almost predictable in group D where in the Elephants prevailed over them 4-1. They left the group with no point while scoring 1 goal in the process. A difficult experience for them but they seem to have learned the lesson.

South Africa failed to shine in their last group D game as they lost 1-0 to group leaders Morocco. On 3 points with just 1 goal scored in three games, Bafana Bafana’s chances of making round two is very slim.

up next

From the same country

View more

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..