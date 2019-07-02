AFCON Daily: 10 teams already into the round of 16 [Episode 7]

Football Planet
10 of the 16 teams to make it to round 2 of the competition have been known already while Guinea and the DRC will have to wait until the end of today to know their fate.In group D, Ivory Coast secured qualification as they put 4 passed Namibia who finished the group phase without a point.
In group C, Senegal got the wake up call and out muscled Kenya 3-0 with Sadio Mane scoring a brace.
Algeria beat Tanzania 3-0 to top group C with 9 points.
Namibia’s out come was almost predictable in group D where in the Elephants prevailed over them 4-1. They left the group with no point while scoring 1 goal in the process. A difficult experience for them but they seem to have learned the lesson.
South Africa failed to shine in their last group D game as they lost 1-0 to group leaders Morocco. On 3 points with just 1 goal scored in three games, Bafana Bafana’s chances of making round two is very slim.
