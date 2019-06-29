Ramaphosa in talks with Japan - G20 Summit

South Africa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday (June 29) on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.
The two leaders were expected to discuss economic cooperation.
The meeting was held on the second day of G20 summit, where world leaders will discuss issues regarding the global economy.
Go to video
South Africa president delivers State of the Nation, opposition critique
Go to video
South Africa prez buys lunch himself on busy day in Cape Town
00:55
Ramaphosa's new dawn hit by SAA, Eskom CEO exits
Go to video
South Africans react to De Lille's appointment to Ramaphosa's cabinet
Go to video
[Review] South Africa’s 6th national polls: Voting to Inauguration
Go to video
Standard and Poor's maintains South Africa's credit ratings at 'junk status'