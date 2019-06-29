Libya: Haftar calls for attacks on Turkish ships and interest

Head of Libya’s National Army, Khalifa Haftar has ordered attacks on Turkish ships and interest, according to his spokesman on Friday.

After suffering a serious setback on Thursday during a Tripoli offensive, he instructed his fighters to attack.

Turkish strategic sites, companies and projects belonging to the Turkish state in Libya, are considered legitimate targets by the armed forces

For the strong man from the east of the country, he claims Ankara is backing his rivals.

On Friday evening, his spokesman Ahmad al-Mesmari announced that the Marshal had ordered his forces to target Turkish ships and ban flights to and from Turkey.

According to General Ahmed al-Mesmari, supplies of arms and ammunition were received by the UN- backed government, GNA forces via the Mediterranean.

In 2011, the UN imposed an arms embargo on Libya after the revolt that ousted Muammar Gaddafi’s regime.

Libya’s Government of National Accord has been battling rival forces under the control of General Khalifa Haftar, who launched an offensive to take the capital three months ago.