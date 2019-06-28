South Africa's Ramaphosa meets Putin at G20

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is among leaders attending the G20 summit in Japan.

On Friday, he met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Puti on the sidelines of the summit in Osaka.

“We pay much attention to multifaceted development of our relations with South Africa. The concrete steps in our global strategic partnership have been included in the joint statement which we have made in Johannesburg last year”, Putin said.

I want to welcome this opportunity to meet with you once again. It's always a great pleasure to have discussions and consultations with yourselves.

Both leaders discussed bilateral relations and their impending meetings in Russia for the Russia-Africa conference and in Brazil for the BRICS summit.

“I want to welcome this opportunity to meet with you once again. It’s always a great pleasure to have discussions and consultations with yourselves”, Ramaphosa said.

The G-20 leaders meeting in Japan runs till Saturday, June 29.