Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Tunisia president hospitalized over 'severe health crisis'

Tunisia president hospitalized over 'severe health crisis'

Tunisia

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, 92, was on Thursday brought to a military hospital after suffering a “severe health crisis”, the presidency said on Thursday.

No more details were immediately available.

Brief of Beji Caid Essebsi

  • Came to office: December 2014 after the Arab Spring ousted Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
  • Tenure expires: When next elections are held in November, he is not contesting
  • Preferred candidate: Neither Beji of his Nidaa Tunis party have named one. His current PM Youssef Chahed is leading a new party, Tahya Tounes.
  • Best remembered for: Being Tunisia’s first democratically elected president.

“I will say frankly that I do not want to present for a second term because Tunisia has a lot of talents,” Essebsi said at a meeting in April of his party Nidaa Tounes in Monastir.

Tunisia’s president rules out second term bid

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..