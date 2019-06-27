Welcome to Africanews

Mauritania: Opposition denounces "electoral hold-up" [The Morning Call]

Opposition candidates in Mauritania are challenging the results of last Saturday’s presidential election.

They are accusing the government of carrying out an electoral hold up to impose its candidate General Mohamed Ould Ghazouani in the first round of polls.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the four candidates Kane Hamidou Baba, Sidi Mohamed Ould Boubacar, Biram dah Abeid and Mohamed Ould Maouloud say President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz’s government is responsible for the post-electoral crisis the country is going through that has led to the massive arrests of their supporters.

The electoral commission declared last week the government-backed candidate Ghazouani won the presidency with 52% of the votes.

