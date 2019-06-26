Cameroon: Acute water scarcity hits the North

A daily scene in Worlorde, women queuing for water. This liquid gold is becoming increasingly rare in this locality in the far north of Cameroon due to lack of drilling.

Tokombere, Mokio, Takamsa and many other localities in northern Cameroon are not well housed. In these villages, women are also forced to travel miles, or dig holes in the sand to collect water.

Water unfit for consumption with risks of waterborne diseases.

“During the rainy seasons, many of our children get sick from the dirty water we drink. Often they have a stomach ache,” said Maliki Jacques a resident of Mokio.

Meanwhile, the Cameroonian State is set to release 4 billion CFA Francs for the emergency construction of water wells in this part of the country.