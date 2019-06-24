Welcome to Africanews

Goals, drama and surprises as AFCON 2019 kicks off

On this edition of Football Planet, the Africa Cup of Nations which kicked off last Friday in Egypt has delivered fun and surprises. We report from on and off the pitch.

And the Women’s World Cup dream is over for Africa. Nigeria and Cameroon, the continent’s last representatives in the spectacle crashed out after defeats to Germany and England respectively.

These and more stories on Football Planet.

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

