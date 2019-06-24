Goals, drama and surprises as AFCON 2019 kicks off

Football Planet
On this edition of Football Planet, the Africa Cup of Nations which kicked off last Friday in Egypt has delivered fun and surprises. We report from on and off the pitch.
And the Women’s World Cup dream is over for Africa. Nigeria and Cameroon, the continent’s last representatives in the spectacle crashed out after defeats to Germany and England respectively.
These and more stories on Football Planet.
