Mali govt steps up security [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Government troops in Mali have stepped up security in the Koro district of central region after a suspected jihadist attack killed 41 people this week.
Government troops in Mali have stepped up security in the Koro district of central region after a suspected jihadist attack killed 41 people this week.
Go to video
Eritrea Catholic Church slams lawless govt seizure of its health facilities
00:45
Attack in central Mali claims over 100 lives - Reports
01:18
Mali runs the risk of getting kicked out of AFCON
01:18
Ivorian govt condemns xenophobic remarks by ex-President
Go to video
Africa tops 'world's most neglected displacement crisis': Cameroon, DRC, Ethiopia etc.
Go to video
UNSC must escalate Cameroon crisis on its agenda – Rights groups