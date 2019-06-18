Cameroon eco-entrepreneur wins 2019 WWF youth award

Monique Ntumngia, founder of ‘Green Girls’ in Cameroon, a social business, which educates young women from rural communities in the use of renewable energy, is the recipient of this year’s World Wide Fund for Nature, WWF, International President’s Youth award.

The award acknowledges and encourages outstanding achievements of young people under the age of 30 who are making significant contributions to nature conservation.

But for Monique, she was in a familiar territory of winning laurels for her work. In 2017, she was crowned the winner of the inaugural WWF Africa Youth Award.

The 2019 WWF International President’s Youth Award was presented in Mombasa, Kenya on June 14, 2019. Nominations are invited annually via WWF offices around the world.

The work of Green Girls in Cameroon

Since its founding in 2015, Green Girls has empowered and trained almost 800 women from 23 communities across Cameroon to generate solar energy and biogas from human waste.

As well as her outstanding contribution to promoting sustainable development in the country, the award is a recognition of Monique’s efforts to champion the inclusion of women and girls in the renewable energy sector in Cameroon and Africa.

Through Green Girls’ work, more than 3,000 households have been provided with biogas, while more than 100 households have had solar installations fitted.

In addition to being trained on how to produce biogas, young women are taught how to promote sustainable development and become financially independent.

What Monique said after receiving her award

On receiving the award, Monique said: “It’s been my good fortune that Green Girls has allowed me to combine two of my great passions: sustainable development and female empowerment.

“Renewable energy is an essential part of any solution if we are to meet both Africa’s future energy needs and the environmental challenges that lie ahead. Today’s youth will be at the forefront of meeting these challenges and women will have a central role to play.

“Thanks to the tireless work of my team and the boundless enthusiasm of countless young women, we’ve managed to make some significant progress and it’s truly humbling to be recognised for our work.”

Congratulations moniquentumngia who is this year’s recipient of WWF's International President’s Youth award. ??



Monique is the founder of GreenGirlsNGO in Cameroon, which educates young women from rural communities in the use of #RenewableEnergy. pic.twitter.com/qjyOR2d8TN — WWF ? (@WWF) June 14, 2019

WWF International president’s remarks

“At a time when we are witnessing the devastating loss of nature and biodiversity and imminent breakdown of climate systems, risking the very foundation of human existence, Monique and these amazing women give us hope and show what is possible.

“Not only is Monique promoting renewable energy that benefits the environment, she is also empowering hundreds of young women across Cameroon.

“She is a shining light, setting an example and showing us all that development and protecting the environment can go hand in hand,” said Pavan Sukhdev, President, WWF International.