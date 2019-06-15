Sudan's Bashir to appear in court next week

Sudan
Former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir who was ejected from office by a widespread protest movement, will appear in court next week on charges of corruption and illegal possession of foreign currency, the Attorney General said on Saturday.
“Omar al-Bashir will appear in court next week,” Al-Walid Sayyed Ahmed told reporters, without giving a precise date for the hearing. Mr. Bashir was dismissed on April 11 and then arrested by the army, which has since been in power.
