Ensuring regional integration in Africa [Morning Call]

The 2019 annual meetings of the African Development Bank is currently ongoing in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

Held under the theme: ‘Regional integration for Africa’s economic prosperity’, the forum will allow participants to dialogue on key issues concerning Africa’s development.

On Tuesday, when the event officially kicked off, a high level donor round table convened by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation converged African and non regional donors who pledged $17 million to replenish the Africa Solidarity Trust Fund.