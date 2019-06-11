Video: Enforce Libya arms embargo- UN chief

Libya
The United Nations Secretary General has urged countries to respect a UN arms embargo against Libya
Antonio Guterres said implementing the sanctions would help de-escalate the current situation in the country.
Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt have been accused of supplying weapons to renegade General Khalifa Haftar.
