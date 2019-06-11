Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Is Africa ready for 5G?

Is Africa ready for 5G?
Ignatius Annor

The Morning Call

On Sci tech this week, we focus on the 5G network taking the world by storm. With Asia and other continents of the world taking steps to become a global leader in 5G connectivity and the Internet of Things, we ask if Africa is ready?

The team speaks to Derek Barnabas Laryea, Head of Research and Communication at the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications in Accra.

Among others, we seek to ascertain what governments should be looking at if they hope to deploy 5G.

Our governments need to quickly deploy friendly investment polices. They also need to make plenty affordable spectrum available on the long term basis.

Ignatius Annor has more.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..