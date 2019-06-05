Portugal puts pressure on Guinea-Bissau to appoint PM

Almost three months after the parliamentary elections in Guinea-Bissau but the political crisis persists.

Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva, said “all the conditions” are set for the Guinean president to appoint the Prime Minister and set the date of the presidential elections.

Augusto said this after a meeting in New York with UN Secretary General António Guterres:

Almost three months after the parliamentary elections in Guinea-Bissau but the political crisis persists.

“The elections were very participatory and were considered completely transparent and fair by all international observers. Since the election, a common force in the assembly has been able to form a majority to form a government. From our point of view, there are all the conditions to form a government and to set the date for the presidential elections, this should happen this year,” said Augusto Santos Silva, Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Since 2015, the country has been in a political stalemate and, despite warnings from the Economic Community of West African States in particular,Guinean President José Mário Vaz is still waiting for the National assembly to be full to appoint the President.

However, the current members of congress say that the absence of a second vice-president in the National Assembly does not prevent the new executive from taking office.

Last weekend, there were fresh protests.PAIGC party leader told the armed forces to expect a clash between the people and the head of state. Domingos Simões Pereira has already stated that he does not intend to encourage a coup d‘état. a scenario ruled out by the Guinean armed forces.