Libya government forces gain on Haftar's fighters

Reports confirm that Forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Unity (GNA) have made progress in areas previously controlled by the Libyan National Army (LNA) loyal to Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

GNA launched a violent attack on Saturday against LNA south of the capital Tripoli.

Heavy and medium weapons were clearly heard in different parts of the capital in the areas that clashes broke out in the early hours of Saturday.

Witnesses confirmed the random drop of several shells on civilian houses in the Al-Swani area, southwest of Tripoli, where damaged buildings could be seen.

Witnesses confirmed the random drop of several shells on civilian houses in the Al-Swani area, southwest of Tripoli, where damaged buildings could be seen.

The spokesman for the pro-GNA forces, Colonel Mohammed Gannouno, said they have succeeded in taking control of new locations of the LNA forces, particularly in the Ain Zara region