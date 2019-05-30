Angola: Feud over Jonas Savimbi's remains [The Morning Call]

It is unclear when Angola’s ex-rebel leader Jonas Savimbi will be buried.

The main opposition party UNITA and the family of the controversial warlord have however said they will go ahead with his planned re-burial on June 1.

This follows a meeting they had on Wednesday after Tuesday’s chaos that saw the government backtracking its decision to hand over his remains at the 11th hour.

The opposition accuses the government of not honouring its word to handover Savimbi’s remains though the government has rubbished the claim.

It accuses UNITA officials of failing to collect the body on Tuesday, as agreed. It’s definitely total confusion especially for the family.

But who is to blame in this war of words? Is it a simple misunderstanding or an unwillingness by the government to handover the body?