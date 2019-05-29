Welcome to Africanews

DRC long-delayed local elections [The Morning Call]

The influential Catholic Church in the Democratic Republic of Congo together with the collective of protestant churches are demanding the country’s electoral commission and the government to organise local elections in the country as soon as possible.

The local polls have been repeatedly postponed since 2006.

Authorities had scheduled the vote to be held in March but again, they were postponed to an unknown date.

The two churches denounce what they describe as the confiscation of local democracy by national and provincial leaders.

